The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on November 19
People born on this day are optimistic, humble and mature. Your positive attitude will bring comfort to your partner. It will fill your personal life with love and support. Misunderstanding in your relationships can be avoided if you are a little careful and handle matters delicately. This year, venture out and act on more business ideas. An exciting professional life lies ahead of you. Don’t complain; instead use the limited resources around you to climb the corporate ladder and prove your mettle. Diversify the sources of your income for substantial monetary gains. Increase your social presence as that will help you build advantageous contacts. Enjoy life and share your happiness with your near and dear ones. Also, do something for your community if you have surplus resources. Always look at the brighter side of things.
Positive colours: Golden & Red
Select days: Sunday, Monday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2, 7 & 9
Gems recommended: Sunstone & Ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate mustard oil
You share your birthday with Sushmita Sen (November19, 1975 Hyderabad) who won the title of Miss Universe in 1994. She made her debut with Dastak in 1996. Her biggest hit has been the 2004 movie Main Hoon Na. Her stars promise a very bright future.
