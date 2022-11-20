The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 20

The ruling planet moon’s influence will make you creative, honest, aspiring, cheerful and courteous. From the health point of view, there will be small issues but they won’t be as serious as they seem. You will establish important contacts and sign some new business deals. In social events, do not interfere in the affairs of others. Family members will be supportive and friends will be helpful. Extend the same courtesy to your loved ones. Working with a group of artists will be gratifying. Real estate investment will be lucrative. A better understanding with your spouse will bring happiness, peace and prosperity at home.

Positive colours: White, sky blue and pink

Select days: Monday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4, 7 & 1

Gems recommended: Pearl and yellow sapphire

Charity on birthday: Donate bread.

You share your birthday with Tusshar Kapoor (November20, 1976, Mumbai), who is son of actor Jeetendra and brother of producer Ekta Kapoor. He made his debut with Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai opposite Kareena Kapoor. He has also acted in Golmaal Returns which is a sequel to the 2006 film. He was cast in Laxmmi alongside Akshay Kumar.