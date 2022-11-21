The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 21

The energy of number three allows you to bounce back rapidly from setbacks, physical or mental. You have great ambition and perseverance, so fate can’t hold you back now. Employees can expect a good year where they will excel in all spheres. Your merit will be recognised and you will be rewarded for good work. Your energy levels will be high and also the enthusiasm. March will be favourable for expanding your social circle if you are in the consultancy sector. Those who are unemployed are likely to get job offers, make the most of them. You are likely to meet new people and make new friends. This association will be beneficial in the future. Chances are high that you will find your partner this year. So, go ahead and enjoy the good times.

Positive colours: Yellow & cream

Select days: Thursday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate milk

You share your birthday with Guneet Monga (November 21, 1983, New Delhi), who is a film producer. Her film, The Lunchbox, earned the 2015 BAFTA nomination. She is the founder of the production house that is behind notable films like Peddlers, Masaan and Pagglait.