The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on November 22
All that is necessary in the coming year is for you to acknowledge the capacity and potential residing deep inside you, and start acting with that in mind. Eventually, all success will be yours. The returns on your investments will double up; do everything to keep advancing in life. You’ll be excited by an opportunity for professional growth, which will encourage you to do as much as possible. You will find those with the numbers ‘four’ and ‘eight’ drawn playing an important role in all your affairs. In April, there can be undue demands on your wallet. Fate supports you and helps your dreams come true, so there is little to fear. Just move on in life, be determined and aim at achieving your goals.
Positive colours: Blue & grey
Select days: Saturday & Sunday
Favourable numbers: 1, 2 & 4
Gems recommended: Sapphire & red coral
Charity on birthday: Donate blood
You share your birthday with Kartik Aaryan (November 22, 1990, Gwalior), who made his acting debut with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. His film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was quite a hit and he followed it up with romantic comedies, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...
Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar
3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna