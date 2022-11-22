The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 22

All that is necessary in the coming year is for you to acknowledge the capacity and potential residing deep inside you, and start acting with that in mind. Eventually, all success will be yours. The returns on your investments will double up; do everything to keep advancing in life. You’ll be excited by an opportunity for professional growth, which will encourage you to do as much as possible. You will find those with the numbers ‘four’ and ‘eight’ drawn playing an important role in all your affairs. In April, there can be undue demands on your wallet. Fate supports you and helps your dreams come true, so there is little to fear. Just move on in life, be determined and aim at achieving your goals.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Saturday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 1, 2 & 4

Gems recommended: Sapphire & red coral

Charity on birthday: Donate blood

You share your birthday with Kartik Aaryan (November 22, 1990, Gwalior), who made his acting debut with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. His film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was quite a hit and he followed it up with romantic comedies, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh.