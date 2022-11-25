The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 25

You are a free soul and have an optimistic outlook towards life. The path ahead is not a straight line but the process will help you in your holistic growth. Your efforts will get noticed and will bring in the much needed validation in your life. Communication is the key to a happy relationship, express yourself well and all your family troubles will start to fade. Health needs special attention and lifestyle changes will help you achieve your fitness goals. Avoid over-exerting yourself and make time for a vacation with family. You have been working hard; fruitful results are on the way. Trust time and have faith, you will see your life take a turn for the better. Conflict over joint property will put you in a difficult situation.

Positive colours: White & grey

Select days: Monday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 1 & 2

Gems recommended: Pearl & jasper

Charity on birthday: Donate cosmetics.

You share your birthday with Rupa Ganguly (November 25, 1965, Kolkata), who became popular after playing the role of Draupadi in Mahabharat (1988). She will continue to have a bright future in politics.