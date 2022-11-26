The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 26

Your birth on the 26th day of this month makes you practical and realistic. You are likely to face challenges on the career front but will achieve success nevertheless. You will be promoted this year. Hard work will bring fruitful results. Your financial situation will improve. In April, you will make monetary gains as your business will grow rapidly. You are likely to inherit an ancestral property. There will be work-related pressure, so balance your professional and personal life. Loved ones will bring joy. Come March and love will blossom, especially if you are single. Already in a relationship? Then you are likely to take it to the next level. January, March, April and May will be favourable for your love life. If you enter into an argument with your lover, resolve it before it blows into a big quarrel. Your health will remain good throughout the year.

Positive colours: Blue & purple

Select days: Wednesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 4, 5, 6 & 8

Gems recommended: Ruby & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate a wiper.

You share your birthday with Arjun Rampal (November 26, 1972), who is a Bollywood actor. He has received several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Rampal is ruled by number eight. Year 2023 will be good both on the professional and personal fronts.