The year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 27

The number nine, representing Mars, makes you daring and intelligent. You have exceptional leadership qualities. So you can influence anyone to work according to your plans. Your loved one will show the intensity of his or her feelings without asking for anything in exchange. Be careful, however, that you don’t go too far and try to be fair towards your partner. Don’t waste time wondering, waiting or wandering in search of subtle clues. Instructions will be signaled loud and clear. You will know the time for the next move. Finances will be good. Be prepared to face some difficulties at work. Help from some unexpected source comes as a great and pleasant surprise. You will be in good health. Love will bloom.

Positive colours: Red & blue.

Select days: Tuesday & Thursday.

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9.

Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire.

Charity on birthday: Donate copper vessels.

You share your birthday with Suresh Raina (November 27, 1986, UP), former Indian cricketer, who was an aggressive left-handed middle-order batsman and an occasional right hand off-spin bowler. On 15 August 2020, Raina announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket.