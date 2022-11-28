The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 28

The period from January to May will be most favourable for your love life. The year will be favourable for your social circle. Professional excellence will come your way if you can identify new avenues to explore. Make sure your business plan is flawless. There is a possibility of a marriage taking place in your family this year. Your loved ones will stay healthy and fit. However, your parents may face some minor medical issues. Your siblings will progress in their chosen fields. You are likely to buy or construct a new house with the financial support of your family. Your siblings will also help you.

Positive colours: Red & maroon

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 7 & 9

Gems recommended: Sunstone & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate kheer.

You share your birthday with Esha Gupta (November 28, 1985), who is a Bollywood actress. She acted in films like Raaz 3D, Rustom and Total Dhamaal. Combination of one and eight besides the strong sun on the birth chart promise a bight career in the industry.