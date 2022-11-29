The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 29

You are creative and friendly in nature. Your discipline will always help you stay responsible and move ahead towards success. Travel will prove to be beneficial. To catch hold of your life, you need to keep your mood swings in check. Gastric health may pose a problem for you, so start eating right and exercise regularly. The coming year will prove to be very productive for students. They will excel in all subjects, therefore, they should give their hundred per cent. Those who are involved in the field of technology, research and innovation will get a chance to shine through their work soon. You will be rewarded with great results for all the hard work you have put in. Good luck awaits youngsters.

Positive colours: White & pink.

Select days: Monday and Sunday.

Favourable numbers: 2 and 4.

Gems recommended: Pearl & moonstone.

Charity on birthday: Donate saffron.

You share your birthday with Donald Frank Cheadle (November 29, 1964, US), who is an American actor and producer. He is the recipient of multiple accolades, including two Grammy Awards, a Tony Award, two Golden Globe Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.