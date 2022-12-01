The year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on December 1
Born under Sagittarius sign and on the first day of the month, you have a charming personality. Number one indicates someone who will witness many unforeseen events in life, will tend to be incoherent, will want to do many things at the same time and will react in an unusual way to daily events. Worried due to loss of job or in business? Cheer up, as a good time lies ahead. Real estate or financial transactions will also be beneficial. Grandchildren will be a source of immense pleasure. Some interesting news will cheer you up. Try to modify your talk with colleagues to avoid any conflict. Your talent as an orator will help you sort out many issues. A distant journey will be hectic, but highly rewarding.
Positive colours: Golden & red
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate fruits
You share your birthday with Udit Narayan (December 1, 1955, Nepal), who has sung more than 15,000 songs in 30 different languages. He has won four National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. In 2009, the Padma Shri was bestowed upon him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua
Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...
Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House
India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1
Indian markets scale new highs with Sensex touching a high of 63,583.07
On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed at 63,099.65 points
UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him
The 23-year-old woman says the groom kissed her to win a bet...