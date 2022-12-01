The year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on December 1

Born under Sagittarius sign and on the first day of the month, you have a charming personality. Number one indicates someone who will witness many unforeseen events in life, will tend to be incoherent, will want to do many things at the same time and will react in an unusual way to daily events. Worried due to loss of job or in business? Cheer up, as a good time lies ahead. Real estate or financial transactions will also be beneficial. Grandchildren will be a source of immense pleasure. Some interesting news will cheer you up. Try to modify your talk with colleagues to avoid any conflict. Your talent as an orator will help you sort out many issues. A distant journey will be hectic, but highly rewarding.

Positive colours: Golden & red

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate fruits

You share your birthday with Udit Narayan (December 1, 1955, Nepal), who has sung more than 15,000 songs in 30 different languages. He has won four National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. In 2009, the Padma Shri was bestowed upon him.