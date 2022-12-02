The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on December 2

You are a peace-maker; diplomatic, imaginative, inventive, highly sensitive and with a well-developed intuition. Investment in stocks and mutual funds are recommended. You need to be patient with children or those who are less experienced. Interaction with eminent people will help you garner good ideas and make fruitful plans. Learn to use your time well. Try to do something creative. Success will be plentiful next year. April will be one of the best months as far as personal achievement is concerned. Take care of your finances. Avoid committing yourself to any new joint venture and seek the advice of people close to you if necessary. If trying for a government job, you will get lucky. Health will remain good.

Positive colours: Yellow & cream

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & zircon

Charity on birthday: Donate food

You share your birthday with Boman Irani (December 2, 1959, Mumbai), who, after making his film debut with the 2003 anthology horror film Darna Mana Hai, earned commercial success with Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, later 3 Idiots and recently Uunchai.