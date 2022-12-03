The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on December 3

The Sagittarius is the ninth astrological sign of the Zodiac and is governed by Jupiter. The Sagittarius is a Fire sign, just like the Aries and Leo. Influenced by number 3 and Jupiter, a significant alliance would welcome you this year. Mixed results in your career await. You will witness highs and lows during January-February. Maintain healthier relations with your peers and seniors. Your enemies may conspire against you. Beware that you do not fall in their trap. You will surely succeed. Your love life will be active and romantic opportunities will be plenty. It will be an excellent year for social as well as religious functions. Give greater importance to your savings.

Positive colours: Cream & purple

Select days: Thursday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9

Gems recommended: Emerald & turmali

Charity on birthday: Donate blankets

You share your birthday with Konkona Sen Sharma (December 3, 1979, New Delhi), who is an actress and filmmaker. She has received two National Film Awards. She is the daughter of filmmaker Aparna Sen.