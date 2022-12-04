The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on December 4

Ruled by number four and Uranus, it is a good time for you to implement your plans and ideas. You are a freedom loving sign. Until May, you will feel that you are not moving forward in your life. Maybe you are not supposed to and the sooner you realise that easier the first half of the year will be. After May, your life will be happening.

You’ll be charming and will be able to win over new acquaintances. Don’t let little things bother you. Financial difficulties will lead to criticism and arguments. Be prepared to say no to people who expect too much from you. A lonely phase that has been gripping you for a long time will end in March.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Thursday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Blue sapphire & cat’s eye

Charity on birthday: Donate copper vessel.

You share your birthday with Divya Agarwal (December 4, 1992), who is an actress. She participated in MTV Splitsvilla Season 10 and MTV Ace of Space Season 1. She made her acting debut in the Season 2 of the web series Ragini MMS: Returns. She has a good career ahead.