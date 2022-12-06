The Year Ahead

If your birthday is on December 6
You have the capability and experience to turn things to your advantage. Jupiter, your ruler, makes you broadminded, strong and lively. You have a keen interest in sports. From May till September, you will make progress in career. A change in work can happen for those born after 1990. New sources of income will generate through people. Children will make you proud with their achievements. Everyone will love and support you. Understand the value of your time.
The coming year promises to be good for your physical and financial health. Recognition and rewards for your efforts will be plenty. Your confidence will get a boost.
Positive colours: White, green & blue
Select days: Tuesday & Thursday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate apples.
You share your birthday with Shekhar Kapur (December 6, 1945), who is a filmmaker. He rose to popularity with his movie, Bandit Queen. The combination of the sun and Saturn will make him successful in writing and direction. Some remarkable achievements are in store for him this year.
