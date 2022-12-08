The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on December 8
Born on the 8th day of this month, you are efficient, determined, ambitious, athletic and healthy. The coming year will bring many auspicious occasions. You will achieve your goals in some important areas of your life. You will get relief from tensions, which you have been experiencing since March. It is the right time to change your lifestyle to permanently keep tensions at bay. A journey undertaken on the job front will yield positive results. You need to keep your composure. Be very careful while driving. A spiritual person will bring peace of mind. Your travel plans will proceed smoothly and you will complete tasks on schedule.
Positive colours: Red & brown
Select days: Sunday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 9
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate books.
You share your birthday with Dharmendra (December 8, 1935), who is one of the biggest Bollywood superstars. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Hindi cinema in 1997. He has appeared in more than 200 Hindi films. As per his stars, Dharmendra will continue to entertain the masses.
