The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on December 11

Number 11 is an innovator with an unmistakable streak of humanitarianism. Your efforts will lead to monetary gain, while physical strength will increase. You will get the support of your family. You will attain respect of your co-workers, superiors and subordinates. If you have been thinking of going abroad, you will get the opportunity to do so for work-related matters. Your financial life will improve greatly. You will be fit and fine during the initial months of the year, but take care during the latter half. Astrologers and people dealing in occult science will find this year exceptionally good for them. Those born before 1990 will feel satisfied with their efforts.

Positive colours: White & pink

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & opal

Charity on birthday: Donate food

You share your birthday with Hailee Steinfeld (December 11, 1996, Los Angeles), who became an Oscar nominee at 14 for her role in the 2010 film True Grit. In 2015, she appeared in Pitch Perfect 2 and later starred in The Edge of Seventeen and Bumblebee.