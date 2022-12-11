The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on December 11
Number 11 is an innovator with an unmistakable streak of humanitarianism. Your efforts will lead to monetary gain, while physical strength will increase. You will get the support of your family. You will attain respect of your co-workers, superiors and subordinates. If you have been thinking of going abroad, you will get the opportunity to do so for work-related matters. Your financial life will improve greatly. You will be fit and fine during the initial months of the year, but take care during the latter half. Astrologers and people dealing in occult science will find this year exceptionally good for them. Those born before 1990 will feel satisfied with their efforts.
Positive colours: White & pink
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Pearl & opal
Charity on birthday: Donate food
You share your birthday with Hailee Steinfeld (December 11, 1996, Los Angeles), who became an Oscar nominee at 14 for her role in the 2010 film True Grit. In 2015, she appeared in Pitch Perfect 2 and later starred in The Edge of Seventeen and Bumblebee.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India says era of classifying terrorists as 'bad, 'good' on basis of political convenience must end immediately
India, the current president of the 15-nation UN Security Co...
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital
Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura
Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of 13km before leaving fo...