The year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on December 14

A birthday on the 14th makes you talented and versatile, very good at presenting ideas, and you are also very good at organizing things. Mercury makes you friendly and cooperative. The beginning of the year will be favourable and you will be stable in your career. The time from October to December will be good for a change in job, which will bring success and increase in salary. Avoid investment in lucrative schemes and be careful about online frauds. Financial or legal problems will end this year. Share your happiness with your parents. A sudden romantic encounter is foreseen. Your competitive nature will enable you to win any contest you enter. Don’t avoid travel, as it will fetch you profitable results.

Positive colours: Turquoise & blue.

Select days: Wednesday & Friday.

Favourable numbers: 5 and 9.

Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby.

Charity on birthday: Feed fodder to cows.

You share your birthday with Juhi Parmar (December 14, 1980, Ujjain), who is best known for her role as Kumkum in the television series Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. She also appeared in the film Ek Tha Tiger. She is currently seen on Zee TV show Hamari Wali Good News.