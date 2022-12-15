The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on December 15
Number 15 makes you successful, as it is profitable for business. There will be ups and downs in your life. You will have to work very hard and constantly try to increase your concentration. There will be progress in your job. In January and March, you will get good results for your hard work. If you are working, then you can get a promotion or receive incentives. May will also bring in lots of good news. You will progress in business. In April, June or August you are likely to change your job. You will find new proposals and work assignments this year. Some of you will get good increments. If you are a sportsman or an artiste, you can expect fame. If you are preparing for some competition or examination, you will get positive results.
Positive colours: Turquoise & blue
Select days: Friday & Sunday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 9
Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby
Charity on birthday: Help poor students
You share your birthday with singer Babul Supriyo (December 15, 1970, Uttarpara), who is a playback singer, television host, actor and politician. He has sung in 11 languages during his career. He entered politics in 2014.
