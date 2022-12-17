The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on December 17
Number 17 gives you talent as an orator, which will help you progress in social life. Make arrangements for your long-term financial future in the coming time. Do complete some of your projects before the end of December. You will get good support from your colleagues and senior officers. You will not leave any stone unturned to beat your competitors and find a great source of energy within you. If you are working, you can get a promotion. There is also a possibility of going abroad. Your plans will benefit the company that employs you. You will have to multi-task this year. A very positive phase lies ahead, especially if you’re self-employed. You can drive a hard bargain by sticking to your principles.
Positive colours: Grey & blue
Select days: Tuesday & Wednesday
Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate utensils
You share your birthday with John Abraham (December 17, 1972, Mumbai), who started his acting career with the film Jism. His breakthrough performance came with the film Dhoom. He has won a National Film Award and received five Filmfare nominations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...