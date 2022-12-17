The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on December 17

Number 17 gives you talent as an orator, which will help you progress in social life. Make arrangements for your long-term financial future in the coming time. Do complete some of your projects before the end of December. You will get good support from your colleagues and senior officers. You will not leave any stone unturned to beat your competitors and find a great source of energy within you. If you are working, you can get a promotion. There is also a possibility of going abroad. Your plans will benefit the company that employs you. You will have to multi-task this year. A very positive phase lies ahead, especially if you’re self-employed. You can drive a hard bargain by sticking to your principles.

Positive colours: Grey & blue

Select days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate utensils

You share your birthday with John Abraham (December 17, 1972, Mumbai), who started his acting career with the film Jism. His breakthrough performance came with the film Dhoom. He has won a National Film Award and received five Filmfare nominations.