The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on December 19
A birthday on the 19th gives you great will-power and self-confidence. You have a very original approach. The coming year will be lucky for you. Good financial position is indicated. But your physical shape and the way you look after your body leave a lot to be desired. You will be pleasantly surprised by gifts received from a loved one. It’s a good time to take care of old business. A project will go well and you’ll manage to get most of the credit. Mind your mood swings. Do not invest in land. With a bit of care, you will make it a fine year at the work front. Career will be good. Your life partner will understand your feelings.
Positive colours: Golden & white.
Select days: Wednesday & Thursday.
Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8.
Gems recommended: Ruby & emerald.
Charity on birthday: Donate milk.
You share your birthday with actress Ankita Lokhande (December 19, 1984, Indore), who earned fame with her debut role in Balaji Telefilms’ daily show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. She began her film career with Manikarnika and later appeared in 2020 action thriller Baaghi 3.
