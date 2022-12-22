The year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on December 22

Enjoy life wherever you are. Number four makes you prudent, thoughtful, self-reliant and intellectual. You go by facts and statistics and make use of them in worldly affairs. This will be an excellent year for your marital life. Your children will perform well. The number of family members shall increase. Investing your time, money and energy in a good cause will benefit you indirectly. Rent out property carefully to avoid litigation. The year will be quite favourable for you in terms of career. You will make a significant jump. Those who are planning to change jobs will also attain success. Avoid partnership in business, because there are chances of your relationship going sour.

Positive colours: White & grey.

Select days: Friday & Saturday.

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 and 8.

Gems recommended: Blue sapphire & gomed.

Charity on birthday: Donate blankets.

You share your birthday with Karishma Lala Sharma (December 22, 1993), who is known for portraying Ragini in Ragini MMS: Returns, Aaina in Ujda Chaman, Tina in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Owing to number 4, her career will move at a slow pace.