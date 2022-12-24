The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on December 24

Number six represents the Lovers. It is a sign of inner peace and self-love. This year will be full of ups and downs but you will not lack funds. Students will have an average year. Although they will face some problems, success in exams is indicated. Don’t count too much on Lady Luck. Prudence is important. Those born after 1980 must avoid being malicious or arrogant. Put a little romance in your life and spend quality time with that special someone. Your personal life will remain good. You will enjoy property-related benefits. You can make money by giving property on rent. July shall bring more assets. Moreover, your family will remain happy and satisfied.

Positive colours: White, green & blue

Select days: Thursday & Friday,

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9

Gems recommended: Pink zircon & diamond

Charity on birthday: Donate blankets.

You share your birthday with Anil Kapoor (December 24, 1959), who is a popular Bollywood actor. He earned Best Actor award for his performance in Tezaab in 1988, and later for Indra Kumar’s Beta in 1992. As per his stars, he will continue to excel in his profession.