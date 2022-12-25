The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on December 25

Your birthday coincides with Christmas known as Bada Din which is celebrated all over the world. Ruled by the Moon, the day indicates harmony. Students will do better at studies. The New Year is going to be quite special and will bring a lot of happiness for you. You will find your love life more stable and strong. From January to March and a period between June and mid of November, it will be a great time for you; you should enjoy it to the fullest. For married couples, the coming year will be quite good. Your relationship with kids would improve and there will be an atmosphere of peace and harmony at home. There would be ups and downs in your health.

Positive colours: Ivory and pink

Select days: Sunday and Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 2 and 7

Gems recommended: Pearl and opel

Charity on birthday: Donate eyes.

You share your birthday with Jay Bhanushali (December 25, 1984, Ahmedabad, Gujarat), who is a television actor and host. He is best known for show Kayamath and for winning Nach Baliye 5. He has also participated in various other reality shows.