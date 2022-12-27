The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on December 27

Number nine is linked to compassion and empathy. The beginning of the year will be quite favourable for you. To fulfill business and professional requirements, you will have to stay away from your family. This year, you will find romance and love. You will complement your partner in a great manner. Some of you are likely to tie the knot with the person you love, especially between May and October. If your business partner happens to be your life partner and your trade venture is named after him/her, then it is bound to flourish. Your children will make you proud with their academic results. Your financial position will be strong. Health wise, it will be a moderate year.

Positive colours: Brown & beige.

Select days: Tuesday & Thursday.

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 and 9.

Gems recommended: Red and white coral.

Charity on birthday: Donate oranges.

You share your birthday with Salman Khan (December 27, 1965), who is the eldest son of Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan. Number three, six and nine play a key role in his life. The year 2025, which has number nine in it, will take him to great heights.