The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on December 29

Number two is a mediator and peace lover. It indicates your desire for harmony. This number has a gentle, considerate and sensitive vibration. Ruled by the moon, you are diplomatic, warm, peaceful and sensitive. It’s time to forget the sufferings of the past and get ready to usher in a new era. Students will also get mixed results. There will be some problems in the family, which will settle down after April. For married couples, the emotional bond between you and your spouse will become stronger. Although you will remain stressed at times, there won’t be any major health problems. Lead a healthy lifestyle. Transfer to a place of your choice can’t be ruled out.

Positive colours: Yellow, purple & red

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 2 &7

Gems recommended: Pearl & zircon

Charity on birthday: Donate stationery to students.

You share your birthday with Twinkle Khanna (December29, 1974), who shares her birthday with her father, late Rajesh Khanna. She married Akshay Kumar. Twinkle is likely to shine as a producer as per her stars.