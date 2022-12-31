The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on December 31

Number four and Rahu make you unsure of yourself at times but you are active, practical, enthusiastic, courageous, ambitious and highly philosophical. There will be immense success in some aspects of life. It will be good in terms of career. You are advised to do smart work, not hard work at workplace. You shall get permanent source of income. If you want to appear in some kind of competitive exam and succeed in it, then the time between April to May and August to September will be favourable for it. The year 2023 is going to be good for family life. Buying and selling a property will fetch benefits. Love life will be a roller-coaster ride. Some medical expenses are foreseen.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Thursday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Sapphire & cat’s eye

Charity on birthday: Donate bread pakora.

You share your birthday with Nimisha Vakharia (December 31,1969), who is an actress. She made her TV debut with Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka in 1999 and acted in shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Teen Bahuraaniyaan & Tamanna.