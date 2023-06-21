There has been a steady increase in the number of Indian hip hop lovers. This World Music Day, here's a look at the trend…

With Naatu Naatu’s magic taking over the Oscars and three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej being consistent at what he does best, strides made by Indian musicians have been remarkable in the recent past. Add to it Diljit Dosanjh becoming the first Indian to perform at Coachella, the biggest global music festival. This World Music Day, we look at how there has been immense growth in the number of Indian hip hop music lovers and will the genre be the next big thing.

East meets West

A lot of hip hop artistes from Indian have collaborated with the top names of Western music industry lately. The most recent one is between ‘King’ of Indian hip hop and the hit-maker of Tu Aake Dekhle and Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers. The song is called Afterlife, an enhanced version of his already popular song Maan Meri Jaan. The song has garnered more than 33 million views and become one of the most heard tracks on Spotify. As a result, King became the first Indian artist in history to secure a Top 10 position on the Spotify Global charts. Indian-American rapper and singer Raja Kumari, known for her famous track City Slums, has collaborated with renowned musician John Legend. This collaboration has led to the creation of a powerful and groovy track titled Keep Walking.

Journey to fame

Vivian Fernandes aka Divine of Gully Gang had started from the slums of Mumbai and was able to achieve global recognition. Nas, whom rapper Divine grew up listening to, signed him in his music company Mass Appeal India. He made history by being featured on Genius, a renowned platform for music annotation.

Replacing B-town celebs

This year at the closing ceremony of IPL Season 16, instead of actors from Bollywood or Hollywood, it was hip hop artistes who delivered a memorable show. King and Nucleya performing in IPL was a dream come true for famous Indian rapper King aka Arpan Chandel, and Nucleya, an Indian electronic music producer. Apart from this, Indian-Canadian singer Jonita Gandhi also gave a stellar performance. On the other hand, Badshah and Jason Derulo performed at the ceremony of DP World International League T20, 2023. In fact, the official DP World ILT20 anthem, Halla Halla was produced by Badshah. — Sheetal

As an artiste who shuttles between India and the UK, I’ve observed a remarkable increase in the interest for Indian Hip Hop music. Indian hip hop isn’t solely about beats or rhythm, it’s a voice echoing the thoughts, ideas, and experiences of a new generation. — ArjunaHarjai, singer-composer

(Inputs by Shereen Jalali)