 There is something about remakes that makes them count. As there are a few more lined up for 2023, here's what experts opine about their success mantra : The Tribune India

There is something about remakes that makes them count. As there are a few more lined up for 2023, here's what experts opine about their success mantra

There is something about remakes that makes them count. As there are a few more lined up for 2023, here's what experts opine about their success mantra

Team of The great Indian kitchen remake



Sheetal

Being the last big film of 2022, Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2's success story definitely underlines the fact that remakes will never go out of fashion. Before Drishyam and its sequel — remakes of Malayalam films with the same name — there have been a number of hit Hindi films that have been a remake, including Son Of Sardaar, Singham, Bodyguard, Bhool Bhulaiya and Rowdy Rathore.

In 2023, a couple of remakes are in the pipeline.

Despite OTT having the original regional versions, what makes remakes tick?

The original poster of The great Indian kitchen

Filmmaker Ashwini Chaudhary levels it to OTT giving exposure to vast content. " In 2020, we witnessed a tectonic shift with the advent of pandemic-induced lockdown, which has worked brilliantly for regional cinema and then reflected in their Hindi remakes later. "

About Drishyam's success, he points out, "Drishyam is a blockbuster, as is its sequel. Its subtitled or dubbed version was not available on OTT. People were waiting for the sequel and it's a well-made film, so it became a success."

Producer Munish Sahni opines, "Regional films are getting pan-Indian response because their stories offer rooted content. Since many of the Indian languages from the South like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada aren’t accessible to Hindi language speaking belt, the remakes are bringing those into mainstream."

Bollywood for long has felt that star-audience disconnect has probably led to their films failing. "Bollywood has realized this and now just as the case of Shehzada, the cast is coming to cities like Jalandhar to rebuild that connect," offers Sahni, who has produced Singham's Punjabi remake. "Singham in Punjabi didn't work because Hindi and Punjabi are very similar languages. Now is the time for Punjabi producers to try some South-Indian films' remakes," he adds.

Watch out

Here are some South-Indian film remakes that will release in 2023.

Shehzada

The first in line is Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada. It is the remake of hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Kartik was also in news last year for rumours of walking out of the project had Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Bholaa's Hindi dubbed version got released before Shehzada. But look at the original Drishyam 2, which was readily available in dubbed language, and yet Ajay Devgn managed to profit from the remake. Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan, and features Kartik Aaryan,

Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. It is set to release on February 10, 2023.

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn will be hitting the theatres with another South-Indian remake on March 30 this year. It's a remake of successful Tamil film Kaithi, which was released in 2019.

While the original had Karthi as the lead hero, the Hindi version will have Ajay Devgn and Tabu. It will also star Amala Paul, Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal. Devgn is also directing this ambitious project, while Kaithi was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Selfiee

In another remake, Selfiee, actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be sharing screen space for the first time. It is the remake of 2019 Malayalam film Driving License, which had Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Actor Akshay Kumar announced the trailer launch of Selfiee on Tuesday and it will be hitting the theatres on February 24.

Untitled yet

Two other remakes are likely to release this year, The Great Indian Kitchen (Malayalam, 2019) and Soorarai Pottru (Tamil, 2020). The former will star Sanya Malhotra in the lead role and in the other Akshay Kumar will reprise the role of South star Suriya. The latter will be seen in a cameo.

Remakes in the pipeline

  • Joseph (Malayalam, 2018); Sunny Deol (yet untitled)
  • Veeram (Tamil, 2014); Salman Khan (Titled: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali)
  • Thadam (Tamil, 2019); Aditya Roy Kapur (Titled: Gumraah)
  • Master (Tamil, 2021); Salman Khan (yet untitled)
  • Naandhi (Telugu, 2021); Ajay Devgn (yet untitled)
  • Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (Tamil, 2016); Varun Dhawan (Titled: Sanki)
  • Anniyan (Tamil, 2005); Ranveer Singh (yet untitled)
  • HIT: The Second Case (Telugu); Rajkummar Rao
  • F2: Fun and Frustration (Telugu, 2019); Arjun Kapoor (yet untitled)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

2
Punjab

In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi says 'Navjot Singh Sidhu will get some role in Congress'

3
Chandigarh

BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

4
Diaspora

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

5
Nation

Air India urination case: Crew report suggests complainant woman 'instigated' by co-passenger

6
Trending

‘Beautiful’ Ladakhi girls dance to 'Ghodey pe sawar' amid snow-capped mountains of Ladakh, netizens can’t get enough of ‘graceful dancers and stunning setting’

7
World

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks 'sincere' talks with India to resolve 'burning' issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role

8
Trending

71-year-old man dragged by scooter on Bengaluru street; video goes viral

9
Nation

Indo-Russian joint venture produces first batch of Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles; deliveries to Indian Army expected soon

10
Diaspora

'We need justice': Wife of Sikh man slain in Canada New Year day shooting

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya today

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi-Centre services row

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi-Centre services row

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY C...

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized

Bharat Jodo yatra enters Himachal; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh join it

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it

Rahul Gandhi and others will walk 11km before taking a halt ...

Magisterial probe ordered into Sidhra encounter in Jammu

Magisterial probe ordered into Sidhra encounter in Jammu

Assistant Commissioner, Jammu, Piyush Dhotra, has been appoi...


Cities

View All

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Amritsar: Husband among six booked for gang rape

Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Mayoral Poll: BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher’s vote

BJP's Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher's vote

New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Mohali Cop uses melody to warn traffic offenders

Delhi records eighth cold wave day in January, most in the month in 12 years

Delhi records eighth cold wave day in January, most in the month in 12 years

PhD student of IIT Delhi dies after being hit by car in national capital

Nod to Rs 17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

In 8 years, massive rise in Yamuna's pollution in Delhi

Tussle deepens, AAP accuses Delhi L-G VK Saxena of interfering in govt work

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Jalandhar chess player honoured with National Youth Award

Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Take possession of ambulances from striking drivers, Ludhiana DC told

Top cop marks probe to ADCP into 'sexual harassment' case

Halwara airport work picks up pace, 30% complete

Reflectors on cycle: Ludhiana companies see red in fine clause

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Release results, say state civil service aspirants