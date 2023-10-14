There’s a price to looking pretty: From fainting due to no-salt diet to sticking to the same regimen over decades, celebs go through an awful lot to look the part

Mona

Celebs’ obsession with their looks is a fact universally acknowledged. Starving themselves to eating bizarre stuff, going to extremes to look pretty for screen, they do a lot! Lately, it was Boney Kapoor on who opened up about his late wife, superstar Sridevi’s obsession to look chiselled on screen, which made her go on a low salt diet. This led her to frequent blackouts. One such episode probably caused her tragic end.

While there have been such warnings, celebs obsession with their weight has been a constant. Renowned poet Lord Byron, a frugal eater, obsessed with being skinny, put vinegar in almost everything he ate! The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Elvis Presley followed a ‘sleeping beauty’ diet; he used to sleep long hours to avoid eating. There are numerous such examples!

They say variety is the spice of life, but if famous foootballer David Beckham is to be believed, his spouse, Posh Spice, has had the same meal ever since he knew her! Sticking to plain simple grilled fish and steamed vegetables for over 25 years has been the secret mantra to the singer and fashion designer’s envious looks and physique. Victoria Beckham’s eating habits have intrigued her fans the world over. The author of That Extra Half an Inch: Hair, Heels and Everything in Between reportedly stuck to her standard diet through her pregnancies and rarely deviated from it. The mother of four even skimps out fruit for it could make her look bloated!

Austrian-American actor, entrepreneur, former Governor of California and former professional bodybuilder, Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger has a weird food habit. At 76, enjoying life with his pets — mini donkey Lulu, a pig Schnelly, mini pony Whiskey and four pooches, Cherry, Noodle, Dutch and Schnitzel – in his Los Angeles mansion, loves protein shakes with a shot of alcohol. Tequila and schnapps remain his favoured drinks to mix with shakes. Well, who knew a little punch goes a long way in promoting fitness!

“All I Want for Christmas Is You hitmaker Mariah Carey is known for a completely sugar-free diet. Looking fab in her fifties, she shared in an interview, “My diet — you would hate it. All I eat is Norwegian salmon and capers every day — that’s it… I stick to the proteins.”

Cookie Diet has had its fair share of celeb fans, including Denise Richards, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson. It includes six to nine especially made cookies throughout the day with water to limit calories intake.

Singer-actress Christina Aguilera is as popular amongst her countless fans for Genie in a Bottle as for her 7 Day Colour Diet. It refers to having only one colour group each day. Starting Monday, the food groups go by the colours —white, red, green, purple, orange, yellow and rainbow.

One of the weirdest has been the Baby Food diet, reportedly embraced by the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon and Stephanie Pratt. It includes replacing regular meals with baby food jars!