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Home / Lifestyle / There’s nothing wrong with a character being warm, dignified, and still masculine at the same time: Sachin Tyagi 

There’s nothing wrong with a character being warm, dignified, and still masculine at the same time: Sachin Tyagi 

What does it mean to be a “strong” man on screen today? Sachin Tyagi believes the answer may lie beyond aggression, with characters who can be vulnerable without losing their identity.

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TNS
Updated At : 06:39 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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There is an ongoing conversation on Indian television about the kind of men audiences are seeing on screen today. Actor Sachin Tyagi, who plays Digvijay in Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi’s Anupamaa, is not just witnessing that shift; he is experiencing it through the character. And for him, the conversation goes much deeper than just one show.

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Speaking about the growing demand for emotionally mature characters, he said, “Not just emotionally mature male characters, but emotionally mature female characters as well. Characters who can say more by speaking less, expressing emotions through their eyes, through silence, through actions rather than constant dialogue?"

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According to him, such characters have never really gone out of relevance. He said, “They have always had their place. Whenever someone has had the courage to create stories around such characters, audiences have responded to them.”

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At the same time, he is careful not to completely reject louder portrayals of masculinity. He said, “There are situations where loud masculinity works. If you’re fighting an animal or dealing with someone who has become animalistic, aggression may be required there. But in real life, in families, relationships, society, warmth and dignity become very important.”

For him, masculinity and gentleness are not opposites. He said, “There’s nothing wrong with a character being warm, dignified, and still masculine at the same time. That’s exactly what Digvijay is.”

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And that connection, according to him, comes from recognition as much as admiration. “When people see someone they would like to become like, it’s natural for them to identify with that character,” he shared.

For Sachin, the appreciation Digvijay has received does not feel surprising. If anything, he sees it as proof that audiences are ready for quieter, more emotionally layered storytelling.

“Anything emotionally mature will always find appreciation because somewhere that is the ideal. That’s exactly why this character connected with people. We’ve already seen enough loud drama. Maybe now audiences are ready for a little more subtlety,” he ended.

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