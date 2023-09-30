 These actors are tuned in...: Sunny Kaushal and Hina Khan are the latest to join the bandwagon of actors-turned-singers, which boasts of known names such as Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineet : The Tribune India

  • Lifestyle
  • These actors are tuned in...: Sunny Kaushal and Hina Khan are the latest to join the bandwagon of actors-turned-singers, which boasts of known names such as Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineet

These actors are tuned in...: Sunny Kaushal and Hina Khan are the latest to join the bandwagon of actors-turned-singers, which boasts of known names such as Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineet

These actors are tuned in...: Sunny Kaushal and Hina Khan are the latest to join the bandwagon of actors-turned-singers, which boasts of known names such as Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineet

Sunny Kaushal in Jhandey



Mona

In Pollywood, it’s a norm that singers turn into actors. Bollywood enjoys the reverse phenomenon, as popular actors turn into singers! Right from the legendary Amitabh Bachchan crooning the memorable Mere Angne Mein (Laawaris) and Rang Barse (Silsila), there have been many actors who have sung for their characters on screen.

Sunny Kaushal

Aati Kya Khandala from Ghulam by Aamir Khan; Hangover (Kick) by Salman Khan; Gully’s rap numbers Doori and Mere Gully Mein by Ranveer Singh; Samjhawan (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania) and Ikk Kudi (Udta Punjab) by Alia Bhatt, noted actors have often worn playback singers’ shoes with élan! Here’s a look at some of the new entrants into the club.

Alia Bhatt

Gold actor Sunny Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday by turning a new leaf. Sunny, who goes by his pen name SunSunnyKhez, released his debut single Jhandey on September 28. A Punjabi hip-hop number, for it Sunny collaborated with Bharg Kale. It marks his debut as an independent artiste. The multifaceted Sunny stepped into the industry as an assistant director with My Friend Pinto and Gunday, making a crossover into acting soon after.

Hina Khan

Surreal experience

The much-loved Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, actress Hina Khan recently turned singer with her debut number Barsaat Aa Gayi. Dubbing her first-ever song on record as ‘a truly surreal experience’, she sizzles in the music video. The TV actress debuted in films with Vikram Bhatt’s psychological thriller Hacked.

Shruti Haasan

While the world knows the singing prowess of Ayushmann Khurrana, who has given memorable songs Pani Da Rang, Chan Kitthan and Raatan Kaaliyan, his younger brother, Aparshakti Khurana, too is taking steady steps towards becoming a known singer. Debuting with Ik Vaari in 2016 with his elder brother, he came out with Kudiye Ni in 2019. In fact, he composed both these numbers. Over the years he has sung for other composers too; his last, Yaadan Teriyaan Meriyaan, in 2023, was for Zee Music Originals.

Parineeti Chopra

All in the family

Priyanka Chopra, who forayed into Hollywood on the power of singing before gaining foothold as an actor on foreign shores, has her younger cousin following in her footsteps. Parineeti Chopra, who recently got hitched in a dream wedding to politician Raghav Chadha, is a trained singer. She has proved her mettle as a singer in songs like Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin (Meri Pyaari Bindu), Teri Mitti (Kesari) and Matlabi Yariyan (The Girl on the Train). She also often shares her renderings of classic numbers on social media.

Singer-actress Shruti Haasan, vocalist of an alternative rock band, has sung in many of her father Kamal Haasan’s films in different languages, beginning as a child artiste. Establishing herself as an actress, Shruti has also composed music for different projects.

Actors from different industries are too taking to singing. Seerat Kapoor, who is known for her work in Telugu cinema, has made her singing debut with the song Aao Na, which was launched recently. The song also features Aman Preet Singh, who is the brother of actress Rakul Preet Singh. “This song is incredibly special to me. I hope it resonates with the audience and leaves a lasting impression,” says Seerat.

Now that we recently saw Randeep Hooda in a video Zohrajabeen with B Praak... do we hear him hum a new tune soon?

#Alia Bhatt #Amitabh Bachchan #Bollywood

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun for threatening to disrupt Cricket World Cup

2
Jalandhar

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

3
Punjab

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance teams raid various places in search of Manpreet Badal

5
World

Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to building closer ties with India

6
Bathinda

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

7
Chandigarh

Farmers' protest: Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway restored

8
India

Problem is with 'permissive' Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

9
Trending

Pakistani politicians slap, kick each other during live TV debate over Imran Khan

10
Trending

Air India passenger suffers serious burns after crew accidentally spills 'coffee'; airline apologises

Don't Miss

View All
Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

Top News

Have a problem with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists, extremists: S Jaishankar

Have a problem with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists, extremists: S Jaishankar

Blinken asks India to join Canadian investigation

Serious about close ties with India: Justin Trudeau

Serious about close ties with India: Justin Trudeau

Retain 18 years as age of consent, tinkering not advisable: Law panel

Retain 18 years as age of consent, tinkering not advisable: Law panel

58 killed, over 100 injured as two blasts rock Pakistan mosques

58 killed, over 100 injured as two blasts rock Pakistan mosques

Criminal Nexus: Mining mafia thrashes constable, flees with seized dumper in Firozpur Jhirka

Criminal Nexus: Mining mafia thrashes constable, flees with seized dumper in Firozpur Jhirka


Cities

View All

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Immigration racket busted, duped people of Rs 35 crore

Drug Control Officer booked in graft case

DAV College student Palak does city proud

Man held for molesting minor sisters

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi jewellery shop heist solved, two held

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Rush for plastic surgery at India’s first trans-OPD

Four police stations to get new buildings in Gurugram

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Huge quantity of plastic carry bags seized from two factories in Jalandhar

Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies

Eight booked on charge of former sarpanch’s murder

Woman murdered in Kartarpur

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Vendor gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Train services remain hit as farmers’ protest enters Day 2

Three arrested for brutally killing man in Machhiwara

11-yr jail in drug case

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Minister visits Aviation Club

Punjabi varsity students protest, seek release of re-evaluation results

Blood donation drive in college

4 peddlers land in police net