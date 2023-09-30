These actors are tuned in...: Sunny Kaushal and Hina Khan are the latest to join the bandwagon of actors-turned-singers, which boasts of known names such as Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineet

Mona

In Pollywood, it’s a norm that singers turn into actors. Bollywood enjoys the reverse phenomenon, as popular actors turn into singers! Right from the legendary Amitabh Bachchan crooning the memorable Mere Angne Mein (Laawaris) and Rang Barse (Silsila), there have been many actors who have sung for their characters on screen.

Sunny Kaushal

Aati Kya Khandala from Ghulam by Aamir Khan; Hangover (Kick) by Salman Khan; Gully’s rap numbers Doori and Mere Gully Mein by Ranveer Singh; Samjhawan (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania) and Ikk Kudi (Udta Punjab) by Alia Bhatt, noted actors have often worn playback singers’ shoes with élan! Here’s a look at some of the new entrants into the club.

Alia Bhatt

Gold actor Sunny Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday by turning a new leaf. Sunny, who goes by his pen name SunSunnyKhez, released his debut single Jhandey on September 28. A Punjabi hip-hop number, for it Sunny collaborated with Bharg Kale. It marks his debut as an independent artiste. The multifaceted Sunny stepped into the industry as an assistant director with My Friend Pinto and Gunday, making a crossover into acting soon after.

Hina Khan

Surreal experience

The much-loved Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, actress Hina Khan recently turned singer with her debut number Barsaat Aa Gayi. Dubbing her first-ever song on record as ‘a truly surreal experience’, she sizzles in the music video. The TV actress debuted in films with Vikram Bhatt’s psychological thriller Hacked.

Shruti Haasan

While the world knows the singing prowess of Ayushmann Khurrana, who has given memorable songs Pani Da Rang, Chan Kitthan and Raatan Kaaliyan, his younger brother, Aparshakti Khurana, too is taking steady steps towards becoming a known singer. Debuting with Ik Vaari in 2016 with his elder brother, he came out with Kudiye Ni in 2019. In fact, he composed both these numbers. Over the years he has sung for other composers too; his last, Yaadan Teriyaan Meriyaan, in 2023, was for Zee Music Originals.

Parineeti Chopra

All in the family

Priyanka Chopra, who forayed into Hollywood on the power of singing before gaining foothold as an actor on foreign shores, has her younger cousin following in her footsteps. Parineeti Chopra, who recently got hitched in a dream wedding to politician Raghav Chadha, is a trained singer. She has proved her mettle as a singer in songs like Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin (Meri Pyaari Bindu), Teri Mitti (Kesari) and Matlabi Yariyan (The Girl on the Train). She also often shares her renderings of classic numbers on social media.

Singer-actress Shruti Haasan, vocalist of an alternative rock band, has sung in many of her father Kamal Haasan’s films in different languages, beginning as a child artiste. Establishing herself as an actress, Shruti has also composed music for different projects.

Actors from different industries are too taking to singing. Seerat Kapoor, who is known for her work in Telugu cinema, has made her singing debut with the song Aao Na, which was launched recently. The song also features Aman Preet Singh, who is the brother of actress Rakul Preet Singh. “This song is incredibly special to me. I hope it resonates with the audience and leaves a lasting impression,” says Seerat.

Now that we recently saw Randeep Hooda in a video Zohrajabeen with B Praak... do we hear him hum a new tune soon?

