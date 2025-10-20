These divas are Diwali ready!

Diwali calls for a wardrobe as dazzling as the celebrations themselves, and no one understands this better than Bollywood’s leading ladies. They are the ultimate style muses who expertly blend traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary trends.

Advertisement

Our chosen eight divas cover the full spectrum of festive wear — from the timeless elegance of a silk saree and the royal flair of a gharara, to the flowing grace of an Anarkali and the sharp sophistication of a tailored suit.

Advertisement

Get ready to steal some major inspiration, as we decode the looks of the divas who truly ignite our festive fashion for the day.

Advertisement

Fusion look: Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra embraces a modern Diwali with a stunning Indo-Western look, pairing crisp white trousers with a magnificent, long jacket that serves as the hero piece. The jacket is a riot of colour in intricate, multi-hued Kashida or Phulkari-style embroidery. Her minimal accessorising with chunky gold bangles and a slicked-back hairstyle keeps the focus squarely on the exquisite craftsmanship of the coat.

Glamoursly yours: Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia embraces a blend of tradition and modern glamour for Diwali, stepping out in a pastel pink saree and a striking blouse with mirror work, both designed by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble perfectly balances the soft, flowing fabric of the saree with the dazzling, heavily embellished sleeveless blouse featuring a deep V-neckline. She complements the look with minimal makeup and matching pink bangles.

Advertisement

Bun and bindi: Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi radiates elegance in a beautiful bottle-green ethnic outfit. The Munga silk ensemble features a harmonious blend of floral and geometric patterns, enhanced with delicate hand embroidery and a floor-sweeping silhouette with a flattering V-neckline and elegant narrow straps. She compliments the outfit with a sheer organza dupatta, which has intricate golden thread embroidered details and opulent borders, and accessories with statement earrings featuring striking green stones. Her traditional look is completed with a raised bun adorned with gajra (fresh flowers) and a subtle black bindi.

Green light: Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar presents a gorgeous Diwali fashion inspiration in a light green floral saree with hints of pink. The saree is paired beautifully with a deep V-neck blouse featuring heavy sequence work. She accessories with a delicate choker and matching earrings, completing a look that is both elegant and modern.