These Punjabis kudis are on a roll!

Tinder is back with an all-new episode of Swipe Ride with Sonam Bajwa as the surprise celebrity guest! Kusha Kapila takes the driver’s seat once again to pick up Tinder members to meet their dates. The trio chats about romance and what they want in a modern relationship and how meaningful connections can take different forms on Tinder. The episode is available on Tinder India’s YouTube channel and it will also be streaming on Voot. Sonam Bajwa said, “All I would want from a first date is a great conversation. He should like me as a person and not for what I do professionally.” She adds, “I loved talking to the young Tinder member I met on Swipe Ride as we bonded over all things. I have always been fearless in love just like Twarita and similarly I like when men are honest about their emotions. I see today’s generation being bold and expressive when it comes to their feelings, and I am so glad to see that.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 cheetahs make transcontinental flight to new home in India; PM Modi releases them in MP's Kuno national park on his birthday
After the modified Boeing 747 lands at the Gwalior airbase a...
PM Modi calls arrival of cheetahs in India a historic moment; Congress calls it a 'tamasha'
The PM was speaking after releasing three cheetahs in MP’s K...
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pak-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN
Beijing put a hold on the proposal moved by the US and co-de...
BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest
Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruptio...
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways makes 58 RTO services online based on Aadhaar authentication
MoRTH says providing such services in a contactless and face...