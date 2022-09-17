These Punjabis kudis are on a roll!

Tinder is back with an all-new episode of Swipe Ride with Sonam Bajwa as the surprise celebrity guest! Kusha Kapila takes the driver’s seat once again to pick up Tinder members to meet their dates. The trio chats about romance and what they want in a modern relationship and how meaningful connections can take different forms on Tinder. The episode is available on Tinder India’s YouTube channel and it will also be streaming on Voot. Sonam Bajwa said, “All I would want from a first date is a great conversation. He should like me as a person and not for what I do professionally.” She adds, “I loved talking to the young Tinder member I met on Swipe Ride as we bonded over all things. I have always been fearless in love just like Twarita and similarly I like when men are honest about their emotions. I see today’s generation being bold and expressive when it comes to their feelings, and I am so glad to see that.”

