They are a team..

PTI

Actors John Abraham and Sharvari are set to team up for director Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming film Vedaa. Starring Sharvari in the title role, the movie will be ‘a thrilling experience filled with high-octane sequences and gripping action’, said the makers.

Sharvari

Also featuring Abhishek Banerjee, Vedaa is backed by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. Abraham, whose latest release was the blockbuster movie Pathaan, said he is looking forward to giving his all for this project. “This riveting story will definitely leave an imprint in your mind as it did for me. I am honoured to play the part and excited for kick-starting this journey,” the actor-producer said in a statement.

Abraham is touted to take on the role of a mentor to Sharvari’s titular character. Sharvari, known for Bunty Aur Babli 2, said she is lucky to be directed by Advani early on in her career. “I would like to thank him for trusting me with a titular role as Vedaa. It’s a privilege to work with John Abraham and I am sure I will get to learn a lot from him on this journey,” she said. The shooting of Vedaa, penned by Aseem Arora, is underway in Rajasthan.