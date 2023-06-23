They are a team..

Actors John Abraham and Sharvari are set to team up for director Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming film Vedaa. Starring Sharvari in the title role, the movie will be ‘a thrilling experience filled with high-octane sequences and gripping action’, said the makers.
Also featuring Abhishek Banerjee, Vedaa is backed by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. Abraham, whose latest release was the blockbuster movie Pathaan, said he is looking forward to giving his all for this project. “This riveting story will definitely leave an imprint in your mind as it did for me. I am honoured to play the part and excited for kick-starting this journey,” the actor-producer said in a statement.
Abraham is touted to take on the role of a mentor to Sharvari’s titular character. Sharvari, known for Bunty Aur Babli 2, said she is lucky to be directed by Advani early on in her career. “I would like to thank him for trusting me with a titular role as Vedaa. It’s a privilege to work with John Abraham and I am sure I will get to learn a lot from him on this journey,” she said. The shooting of Vedaa, penned by Aseem Arora, is underway in Rajasthan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations
Modi becomes the first Indian leader to address the joint se...
'Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation' casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi
Was addressing the joint meeting of the US Congress
Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi
The menu, comprising mostly vegetarian dishes, taking note o...
India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties
This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit t...
Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge reach Patna for opposition meet
Gandhi, who is in Bihar for the first time after the state a...