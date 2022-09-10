Shweta Tiwari, Manav Gohil to share screen space after two decades

Over 20 years after they were seen together in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil are all set to share screen space once again in the upcoming how, Main Hoon Aparajita. The two were also seen in the fantasy show, Naaginn, in 2007.

Talking about her character, Shweta said, “I am very excited to play the character of Aparajita as she’s a happy-go-lucky woman, who knows how to deal with tough situations in life.”

Shweta is excited to reunite with Manav after nearly 20 years. She added, “I still remember, we were very young when we both started our journey on television. Now, after 15 years, we are coming back together for Main Hoon Aparajita. He is an amazing professional, and I am sure we will have a gala time shooting with each other.”

Manav will be seen playing the role of Akshay, who is a dominating man, who wants it all in his life. Manav said, “In fact, the best part is that my character has several layers, which will unfold over the course of the show. It is quite different from any character I’ve played till now, and I feel the intensity of this character requires me to portray an array of emotions, which has been equally interesting and challenging for me. I am equally thrilled about reuniting with Shweta Tiwari.”

Main Hoon Aparajita is starting from September 27 on Zee TV.—IANS