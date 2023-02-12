Prince William,Kate to attend BAFTA awards

Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the 2023 BAFTA awards on February 19 after skipping the ceremony for two consecutive years. William, the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, hasn't attended the film awards since 2020. The royal couple missed the April 2021 ceremony due to the death of Prince Philip.

However, last year, they were also absent from the ceremony. A BAFTA spokesperson said at the time that this was due to “diary constraints.” —ANI