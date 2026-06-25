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Home / Lifestyle / ‘They’ve done it themselves’: Alpha BTS reveals Alia and Sharvari’s action prep

‘They’ve done it themselves’: Alpha BTS reveals Alia and Sharvari’s action prep

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Updated At : 04:30 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh
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Yash Raj Films has released a high-octane behind-the-scenes video from Alpha, giving audiences a glimpse into the intense preparation and action that went into creating the first female-led film of the YRF Spy Universe. The making video showcases Alia Bhatt and Sharvari taking on some of the film’s most challenging action sequences themselves, proving just how much hard work and dedication has gone into bringing their characters to life.

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Director Shiv Rawail revealed that the actresses underwent extensive training to execute the demanding action set pieces. Speaking about Alia’s commitment, Shiv said, “Alia has put in much of training into just this sequence. Hopefully the audience are going to get to see a very new Alia Bhatt. When you see the film and you see the action sequences, one thing is that they've done all of this themselves. They are performing those guns at that break-neck rocket speed”

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The making video highlights the sheer scale and complexity of the action designed for the film. Action Director Craig Macrae explained, “Rotations on wires, explosions, gunfights, knife fights. It's going to be a great ride.”

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From high-intensity combat sequences to large-scale stunt work, Alia and Sharvari immersed themselves completely in the action, performing the sequences with remarkable precision and commitment.

Produced by Aditya Chopra & directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, Alpha is set to release on July 3rd in cinemas worldwide!

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