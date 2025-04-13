DT
Home / Lifestyle / This Baisakhi, let your outfit do the talking...

This Baisakhi, let your outfit do the talking...

As fields turn golden and the festive rhythm of dhol echoes across the land, Baishakhi calls for colour, comfort and an unmistakable flair. Our favourite fashionistas are dishing out the inspiration we need to celebrate in style. From rich textures to...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:49 AM Apr 13, 2025 IST
Rakul Preet Singh
As fields turn golden and the festive rhythm of dhol echoes across the land, Baishakhi calls for colour, comfort and an unmistakable flair. Our favourite fashionistas are dishing out the inspiration we need to celebrate in style. From rich textures to dreamy silhouettes, here are some standout looks you can rock this Baisakhi.

Understated glamour

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul’s shimmering beige kurta with a flattering V-neckline and matching sharara pants is all about subtle sheen and comfort. What takes the look up a notch is the pastel green dupatta edged with golden borders—a heavier, more ceremonial touch that balances the understated base with elegance. It’s an outfit that transitions seamlessly from a family lunch to an evening of celebrations.

Grace in Banarasi

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Akansha brings vintage elegance to the forefront in a pink palazzo set, elevated with delicate Banarasi detailing. Styled with statement jhumkas and a heavy choker, the look beautifully marries old-world charm with contemporary finesse—perfect for a daytime Baishakhi gathering that calls for poise and power.

Neon nod

Sonakshi Sinha

For those who love a punch of colour, Sonakshi’s neon yellow sharara set is a head-turner. Adorned with traditional gota work, the ensemble balances boldness and heritage. The neon palette screams sunshine and joy, making it a bold but brilliant pick for Baishakhi revelries.

Pretty in ombre

Palak Tiwari

Palak stuns in a soft pink ombré Anarkali, embroidered with delicate thread and sequin work. The flowy silhouette and glimmering details exude femininity and festivity in equal measure—ideal for twirling through the celebrations while keeping things graceful and photo-ready.

Sunshine simplicity

Rasha Thadani

Rasha opts for an effortlessly chic yellow kurta set that whispers elegance. With regal floral detailing, slim straps and a tasteful U-neckline, the outfit strikes a beautiful balance between modern minimalism and ethnic grace. Paired with a plain sharara and a sleek dupatta with golden floral accents, it’s a sunshine-ready look that doesn’t scream but sings.

