This Hindi Diwas, watch these superhero series and films in Hindi

Whenever we talk of superheroes, we immediately think of all that the West has to offer. So, this Hindi Diwas day we bring superhero flicks available in Hindi, be it films, audio series or web series. From the gripping stories of your favourite Marvel and DC heroes to the thrilling adventures of Indian superheroes, here’s a quick check.
Minnal Murali
Platform: Netflix
Set in the 90s, this film depicts the tale of a young tailor who becomes a superhero, played by Tovino Thomas, after being struck by lightning.
The Sandman, Act I (Hindi edition)
Platform: Audible
Neil Gaiman, the renowned English comic-book writer, has penned the famous Sandman series, published by DC. The Sandman Act 1 in Hindi features a stellar cast of narrators, including Tabu (narrator), Vijay Varma (Morpheus), Manoj Bajpayee (Doctor Destiny), Adarsh Gourav (John Constantine), and Kubbra Sait (Death).
Batman Ek Chakravyuh
Platform: Spotify
It is the Hindi adaptation of the Spotify’s series Batman Unburied. It stars Amit Sadh, Sharib Hashmi and Shweta Tripathi as Batman, the Riddler and Barbara Gordo, respectively. The series has 10 episodes and is directed by Mantra.
Balveer 3
Platform: SonyLIV
Baalveer is a young superhero who fights evil forces and protects children using his magical powers. Actor Dev Joshi has grown up playing the superhero for a long time. The latest season unfolds the unpredictable event that changes Baalveer’s reality.
A Flying Jatt
Platform: Zee 5
A Flying Jatt is a one-of-a-kind Hindi superhero film starring Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez. Aman, played by Tiger Shroff, is a passionate environmentalist and uses his special powers to protect his village from toxic waste and pollution.
Krrish
Platform: Prime Video
Talking about the Hindi superheroes, Krrish always comes first. The movie starred Hrithik Roshan as Krrish and Priyanka Chopra as Priya in the lead roles. It is the sequel to the hit movie, Koi Mil Gaya, which is the original story of how Krrish came into being first.
Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord (Hindi edition)
Platform: Audible
A localised production of the global phenomenon, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord is the first season of the series, which is narrated by A-list actors such as Saif Ali Khan (Peter Quill), Vrajesh Hirjee (Rocket), Sushant Divgikr (Cora) and Anagsha Biswas (Collector).
Coming soon
The trailer of the highly anticipated Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye has been dropped. This is the second instalment in the localised production of the global franchise. The trailer introduces us to Hawkeye, the sole survivor of the Avengers.
