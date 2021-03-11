‘This is a man who tried to kill me,’ says Amber Heard on Johnny Depp

Actress Amber Heard completed her testimony after four days on the witness stand, defending herself from accusations that she had faked her abuse claims against former husband Johnny Depp. Heard maintained her composure as Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, accused her of lying and suggested that she was the true abuser. Vasquez played audio recordings of arguments between the couple and read aloud love notes that Heard had written to Depp after the alleged assaults. “You weren’t scared of him at all, were you?” Vasquez asked at one point. “This is a man who tried to kill me,” Heard responded.