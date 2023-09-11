This is how Reese Witherspoon dealt with rejection in her career…

Actress Reese Witherspoon has become adept at dealing with rejection during her career. The Oscar-winning actress had plenty of setbacks during her early days in Hollywood, but Reese has gradually become much more philosophical about rejection.
“I started young, and rejection was such an early piece of my life that I learnt soon that other people’s opinions of me are none of my business,” Witherspoon, 47, said at a recent conference.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Novak Djokovic wins US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
He moves one major singles title ahead of Serena Williams an...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed