This is how Reese Witherspoon dealt with rejection in her career…

IANS

Actress Reese Witherspoon has become adept at dealing with rejection during her career. The Oscar-winning actress had plenty of setbacks during her early days in Hollywood, but Reese has gradually become much more philosophical about rejection.

“I started young, and rejection was such an early piece of my life that I learnt soon that other people’s opinions of me are none of my business,” Witherspoon, 47, said at a recent conference.