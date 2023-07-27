This is music to the ear!

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is heading to the ‘Coca-Cola Arena’ with his band for a concert on September 1 for his first arena concert in the region. Also, the top four Indian Idol Season 13 finalists are set to perform on September 9 at ‘The Agenda’ in Dubai. Talking about ‘The Farhan Live’, he says, “This is my first show at the Coca-Cola Arena, and I am thrilled. The vibe in Dubai is unique and unlike anything else I have experienced.”

#Bollywood #Dubai