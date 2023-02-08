Raveena Tandon talks about body shaming

Raveena Tandon, in a recent interaction, opened up about issues such as body shaming and gossip columns in magazines as well as newspapers. In fact, she was utterly displeased with the ‘viciousness’ of ’90s journalism and had decided to take a break after her marriage.

She elaborated, “During the 90s, gossip magazines were the worst. And some of those women, now I see roaming around carrying the women’s liberation badge over their heads and hearts. They were the worst enemies of women. They body-shamed women and would do everything possible to bring another woman down. Today they roam around as the biggest feminists…”