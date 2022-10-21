Paris Hilton launches her new fragrance in Mumbai

American socialite-model Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening ahead of the launch of her new fragrance range. Dressed in an all-black tracksuit teamed with a cap, the 41-year-old DJ-actor posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. She also clicked selfies with fans.
A leading beauty product company Baccarose is set to host Hilton, who recently appeared on Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes.
She is in Mumbai on a two-day visit to launch her new fragrance.
This is Hilton’s fourth trip to India. She first visited the country in 2011.
