Paris Hilton launches her new fragrance in Mumbai

PTI

American socialite-model Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening ahead of the launch of her new fragrance range. Dressed in an all-black tracksuit teamed with a cap, the 41-year-old DJ-actor posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. She also clicked selfies with fans.

A leading beauty product company Baccarose is set to host Hilton, who recently appeared on Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes.

She is in Mumbai on a two-day visit to launch her new fragrance.

This is Hilton’s fourth trip to India. She first visited the country in 2011.