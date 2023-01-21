This Valentine’s Day, Lionsgate Play to bring Minus One: New Chapter

Lionsgate Play announces the premiere date of a unique love story Minus One: New Chapter, which is themed around how ‘forever isn’t always’. The six-episode series will stream from February 14.

Ayush Mehra, who plays Varun said, “Minus One is very special to me because of the people in it Yogi (director) Aisha (co-actor) & Sid (producer). We’ve put our hearts and souls into making this show and I’m super excited to announce the release date of Minus One—New Chapter! It took a lot of prep to get into the skin and physique of Varun!”