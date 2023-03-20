This week on OTT will mark the premiere of two films, a documentary on the life of Reggie Jackson and more. Here’s a quick check

March 22: Hunter on Amazon miniTV

Starring Suniel Shetty as ACP Vikram, alongside Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht and Karanvir Sharma in pivotal roles, this thriller narrates the story of a man falsely implicated in a crime. But a one-man army, he fights till the very end. It promises to be a cinematic journey of high-action fight scenes, dark underbelly of crime, a maze that keeps getting deeper and the ultimate pursuit of truth.

March 23: The Night Agent on Netflix

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, this web series is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller based on a low-level FBI Agent. He works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings, until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy, which ultimately leads all the way to the Oval office.

March 24: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga on Netflix

With Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles, this film is a fast-paced and unique heist-thriller, directed by Ajay Singh. It’s revolves around an air-hostess and her businessman beau, who are on a mission to steal diamonds so that they can free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation.

March 24: Kanjoos Makhichoos on ZEE5

Written and directed by Vipul Mehta, this film revolves around Jamnaprasad Pandey (Kunal Khemu), who is infamous in the entire town of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh as a miser. His parents, Gangaprasad Pandey (Piyush Mishra) and Saraswati Pandey (Alka Amin), wife Madhuri (Shweta Tripathi) and son Krish, are fed up with Jamna’s penny-pinching habits. However, little does the family know that Jamna has been saving up to fulfill his father’s long-standing wish of going on a char dham yatra.

March 24: Reggie on Prime Video

Reggie is an intimate and revealing documentary that examines the career and legacy of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and activist Reggie Jackson. It is a first-hand account of five-time World Series champion, beloved New York icon, and one of baseball’s most influential superstars, Reggie Jackson. He contemplates his legacy as a trailblazing ‘Black’ athlete fighting for dignity, respect, and a seat at the table. — TMS