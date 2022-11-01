This week, Sony Entertainment Television’s Kaun Banega Crorepati—Season 14 will be celebrating the contestants. The ‘manch’ and host Amitabh Bachchan will be fulfilling contestants’ wishes in the special Asha Abhilasha week.

From walking on the ramp with Bachchan to renowned cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s personalised message for a fan, this week will be an emotional rollercoaster for all the hotseat contestants on the show.

While some will have their family members live their dream of talking to the host, others will share their emotional stories in life. As the perfect host, Amitabh Bachchan will be obliging the contestants and helping them fulfil their wishes because ye manch hi aisa hai.