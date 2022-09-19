This week three films will witness a direct-to-digital release, along with the premiere of a new series. Here’s a check

September 22: Hush Hush on Amazon Prime Video

Filled with mystery, suspense and drama, Hush Hush is about four friends who find themselves hurtling down a rabbit hole of lies, deceit and secrets after their privileged world turns dark and dangerous. The seven-episode series is helmed by director Tanuja Chandra, and marks the OTT debut of Juhi Chawla as well as Ayesha Jhulka.

September 23: Chhalle Mundiyan on SonyLIV

Set against the backdrop of Punjab, Chhalle Mundiyan is a romcom that traces the life of Jassi (Mandy Thakar) and foreign returned Pammi (Ammy Virk) with a Caucasian woman and a child of his friend. The comedy and confusion start when Jassi assumes that Pammi is married and Pammi assumes that Jassi is married too! The film has been directed by debutante Sunil Puri.

September 23: Babli Bouncer on Disney+ Hotstar

This Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer tells a one-of-its-kind story of a female bouncer, Babli. The film explores the various facets of the profession, which is usually dominated by men. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, it also stars Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Shukla.

September 23: Jamtara S2 on Netflix

A sequel to the superhit series that was released in 2020, Jamtara Season 2 traces the lives of young men from Jharkhand who are popular for running scams. The new season answers many questions that were left unanswered in the previous season. It stars Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Seema Pahwa, among others.

September 23: Atithi Bhooto Bhava on ZEE5

Atithi Bhooto Bhava is a romantic comedy starring Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles. The movie explores two love stories in different time zones. It revolves around Srikant Shirodkar (Pratik Gandhi), a witty stand-up comedian who takes his relationships for granted with his beautiful live-in girlfriend Netra Bannerjee (Sharmin Segal).