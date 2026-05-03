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Home / Lifestyle / This World Laughter Day, here are some Indian comedies for a feel-good binge

This World Laughter Day, here are some Indian comedies for a feel-good binge

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Mona
Updated At : 05:48 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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Maamla Legal Hai is a recent, light-hearted take on the chaos of the legal system
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World Laughter Day is the perfect excuse to switch off and lean into pure, joyful entertainment. While global favourites like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men and Brooklyn Nine-Nine continue to deliver timeless laughs, Indian telly and OTT have also produced some brilliant comedy gems worth adding to your watchlist.

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Legal laughs: Maamla Legal Hai is a recent, light-hearted take on the chaos of the legal system. Set in a district court, it leans into quirky characters, everyday cases, and situational humour that feels both relatable and easy to watch. The comedy comes from small-town eccentricities and the absurdity of routine legal proceedings, making it a breezy, modern addition to India’s comedy space.

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Satire classic: On the other hand, Flop Show, created by Jaspal Bhatti, remains a cult classic that still feels strikingly relevant. Known for its sharp satire, the show cleverly takes on bureaucracy, corruption and the everyday struggles of the common man. Its simplicity, paired with biting humour, makes it super funny. Its true beauty lies in that timelessness — whether it’s rising fuel prices or the looming anxiety of larger global issues, Flop Show always has an episode that feels fresh and relatable.

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Village life: Panchayat is a popular Indian comedy series on Amazon Prime Video that follows Abhishek, an engineering graduate who becomes a secretary at a village panchayat in the fictional Phulera. The show uses simple, situational humour to highlight the contrast between city life and rural India.

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Nostalgic charm: Yeh Meri Family is a nostalgic coming-of-age series set in the late 1990s, capturing the everyday life of a middle-class Indian household through the eyes of a young boy. The show beautifully blends humour, innocence, and emotions, highlighting school life, sibling dynamics and family relationships. Simple storytelling and relatable moments make it a warm, feel-good watch that takes viewers back to a simpler time.

Family humour: Gullak is a heartwarming slice-of-life series that captures the everyday humour and struggles of a middle-class Indian family. Told through the quirky Mishra household, it blends nostalgia, emotions and gentle comedy rooted in real-life situations.

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