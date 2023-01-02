Jaya Prada reminisces shooting with the Shahenshah of Bollywood

Actress Jaya Prada was a celebrity guest on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa recently for a special episode—Celebrating 50 years of Jaya Prada.

While all the Li’l Champs impressed the judges with their amazing performances, it was contestant Devika’s performance to the song Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re that made Jaya Prada reminisce those days when she shot for the same with Amitabh Bachchan, which took around 9-10 days to shoot because it used to take her three hours to get ready every day.

In fact, she also remembered how Big-B used to help her during the shooting.

Jaya Prada said, “I remember right before we shot for this (Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re) song, Amit ji injured his hand during Diwali. In a part of the song, he had to play ghungroo, but because he was already injured, he used to end up bleeding every time he shot for the scene. Regardless, by keeping his hand in the ice box back and forth, he finished shooting for the scene. His commitment and focus is an example for every artiste. I have learned so much from him.”

While Jaya Prada’s revelation about this incident left everyone stunned, she also revealed that she had done more than 25 films with Jeetendra, who was so supportive that he used to help her learn the dialogues.